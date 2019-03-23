Tis hopeful Gilbey's injury is not too bad

Paul Tisdale is keeping his fingers crossed that Alex Gilbey's injury, which saw him hobble off after 15 minutes against Yeovil, is not bad enough to rule him out for long.

The 24-year-old has been almost ever-present in the MK Dons team this season, but limped out after Ryan Harley's opening goal at Stadium MK on Saturday.

His withdrawal, replaced by Conor McGrandles, changed Dons' shape and their stronghold on the game which did not really change until Chuks Aneke's introduction at half time.

Speaking after the game, manager Tisdale admitted he had not had time to check on Gilbey's injury, but acknowledged his impact on Dons' recent performances.

"It wasn't even half way through the first half and though he isn't a defender, he is a big player for us in defensive situations," said the manager. "I would imagine most managers would want an 11 with continuity over the course of the season when everyone keeps fit.

"Alex pulling out meant we had to be creative and adjust, but also to trust the players. We lost a bit with Alex, but I hope he's not too badly injured."

Fellow midfielder Harley added: "I think he has started all the games this season so of course you're going to miss one of your better players, but Conor is no slouch, he did brilliantly when he came on. He's more than capable so we were fine."

There were several players playing through the pain barrier in the 2-0 win. David Wheeler suffered damage to his teeth against Stevenage last week and played with a protective gum-shield, while Callim Brittain nearly withdrew prior to kick off as he was unwell.

Tisdale added: "I had to thank and say how impressed I was with David Wheeler after the week he has had. It wasn't his day today, but he had a real resolve, making himself available and giving it a go. He will have a big part to play in the final seven games. Everyone has their part to play. I cannot tell you the team for this time next week.

"Callum Brittain started poorly. He reported in poorly and said he couldn't play, but we spoke to him and he did."