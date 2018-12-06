Tis hopeful on Healey loan extension

Paul Tisdale is eager to keep hold of Rhys Healey for the rest of the season, but says the striker's fate is in the hands of Cardiff City.

Healey celebrates his 24th birthday today (Thursday), with seven goals in his 17 Dons appearances since arriving from the Bluebirds on loan back in August.

With the deal set to expire in January though, and Healey becoming a key man in the starting line-up, Tisdale admitted he wants to keep the striker until the end of the season.

But despite positive talks with Healey's agent, his fate remains in the hands of Cardiff boss Neil Warnock.

"I spoke to his agent recently, and expressed our wishes for him to remain with us, and the agent was fairly positive, but he is someone else's player," said Tisdale. "Even if it is agreed now, you can only extend it in the window. A lot can happen between now and January, but we're just hoping Cardiff will look favourable upon it in three or four weeks time.

"We didn't just pluck someone out – I'd tried to get him at Exeter. I'm really pleased he has settled, he has contributed greatly. The box you always want ticked is 'is there a desire from the player to be a part of the team?' and clearly he has done that, and it's one of the reasons we want to keep him here."