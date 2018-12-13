Tis is excited for the cavalry to arrive

As many as six players could be fit and ready for action again by January.

Osman Sow, Peter Pawlett returned to action last Saturday in the 2-0 win over Carlisle, while Ryan Harley, Jordan Moore-Taylor, Joe Walsh and Mathieu Baudry are expected back within the next month.

Aneke missed the Carlisle game though injury

With the January transfer window looming too, Dons boss Paul Tisdale says he's keen to see his treatment room empty, and hope he won't have to be too busy hunting for replacements during the window.

"If we can establish some players who have been out for a while back into fitness and contention, it will feel like some new signings in January," he said. "We'll see them as the cavalry.

"We're in December, but I'm not counting on any signings, you have to have a plan and be ready to adjust. Hopefully, we won't be in a position where we have to do too much in January. We have to trust in what we've got. If we can add, adjust or improve slightly, that will be great but we won't be looking to change too much."

Moore-Taylor and Chuks Aneke were both ruled out of the game against Carlisle last time out, while both Rhys Healey and Lawson D'Ath limped out of the game too. However, Tisdale said only Moore-Taylor is a doubt for Saturday's game against Newport County.

Rhys Healey limping off against Carlisle

He said: "Chuks has a minor niggle so there's every chance he could be back soon. We're keeping an optimistic view for Saturday.

"When you're a striker doing well, you expect it but you hope he avoids the tackles. Rhys took a few last week, but I hope he will be back. But it's mid-season, players come back in black and blue, pitches deteriorate, the weather chances, the play isn't as structured, and we have to be a robust squad and one with depth. We've got the challenge of accommodating injured players.

"Generally, Lawson is fit, he trained this week so I don't expect a problem there."