Tis not disappointed after MK Dons' winning-streak comes to an end

There will be no sleep lost by Paul Tisdale after his side's winning streak came to an end in a thrilling 1-1 draw with Mansfield on Saturday.

Two sensational goals earned each side a share of the spoils - first from Jacob Mellis and then from Dons' Jordan Houghton - but it saw their five-game run of wins come to an end, though remaining undefeated through October.

"I'm not disappointed about today," said Tisdale afterwards. "It was always going to finish at some point. IT has been a good month for us – the players have upped their game, and we'll take this point. Mansfield are hard to beat, it's a good point.

"It was a fabulous game. It was real winter conditions and two teams who wanted to win it. There was no point where we wanted to settle for a point. I'm not happy – I wanted to win it but I'm comfortable with the way we played. We were very competitive, it could have gone our way, but at 1-1 anything can happen. We come away with a good point I think.

"It's not a big pitch, it was bouncy, the referee was letting a few challenges go. We made it into a football match with the courage to play out, and that was how we were going to win it., It was a strong defensive display. We march onto the next game."

While Mellis' goal was a contender for goal of the season on 16 minutes, Houghton's effort eight minutes later may well have trumped it with an equally fierce strike from 25 yards. But Tisdale said he wasn't expecting Houghton to get too many goals this season.

He said: "He hit one at Swindon that hit the bar too – I don't think he'll be up there in those positions too often but his game is developing, it needs to be all-encompassing. When he gets the opportunity, he's a safe pair of hands when it comes to striking the ball. It was a sweet strike, he let the wind take it – it was a lovely goal."