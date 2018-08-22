Tis pleased for Simpson after netting first Dons goal

Paul Tisdale praised front man Robbie Simpson for making an immediate impact on Tuesday night in the 1-1 draw with Grimsby.

Trailing to the Mariners after Jordan Cook's 35th minute opener, Simpson was introduced, along with Baily Cargill, at half time. And it took the former Exeter man just 40 seconds and two touches to find the equaliser, heading home George Williams' cross.

He could have had a second and indeed a third but for some do-or-die defending from the visitors, but Simpson's ability to change the game impressed his manager.

"I'm glad Robbie has come to the club because of the depletion to the front line. He made a big difference today. He has still got a yard to gain in terms of strength and sharpness but I think he's one of those players who is in the right place at the right time. I'm delighted for him to get a goal, and he could have got a second or third.

"Robbie gave us something instantly that gave us impetus towards their goal. It gave us a really good chance in the remaining 48 minutes to go and get a second. We're all really disappointed not to go and get that second."

Despite a second draw in three days, Dons remain fifth in the table, two points adrift of pace setters Exeter City, who visit Stadium MK on Saturday.

Tisdale added: "I think we've shown we're competitive, we've shown intent and there's a lot left for me to improve on and sharpen up, but so far so good."