Tis still in the dark about Healey's MK Dons future

Rhys Healey scored twice in his final game for MK Dons, but manager Paul Tisdale admitted he isn't sure whether he will be keeping the striker for the remainder of the season.

The 24-year-old's loan deal from Cardiff City expires next Saturday, but with Dons' game against Oldham postponed, his final appearance of the deal passed in the 6-0 win over Cambridge.

And while Tisdale admitted he would love to keep Healey, he said he was still in the dark.

"I don't know," he said. "I keep asking “can we keep him” but I've not had a yes, though I've not had a no either. So we're clinging on to that.

"Football changes day by day. We'd love to get him back, and before I look elsewhere, I'll be looking to get him back.

"He's Cardiff's player, Neil Warnock is his manager and he will make the best decision for his club and after that, we'll respond accordingly. I'd love to have him back, I've been asking for six or seven weeks – not every day, I'll end up sounding like a pest. They know we'd like to keep him. And Rhys will have an opinion too, I'd like to think he'd like to stay."