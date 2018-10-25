Tis taking nothing for granted ahead of trip to Mansfield

It has been more than 10 years since MK Dons and Mansfield Town last crossed paths, but they do again on Saturday at Field Mill.

Paul Tisdale's side head to Nottinghamshire with five wins in a row, moving up to second in League 2. David Flitcroft’s side meanwhile are seven unbeaten in all competitions since their 2-1 defeat to Exeter City on September 15.

Mansfield Town

The Stags are 11th in League 2, and picked up three points on the road at Morecambe on Tuesday night, with Neal Bishop’s first half goal the difference between the sides.

Tisdale is wary of Mansfield's threats, and is not willing to let his side's current form allow them to let off the gas behind the scenes.

"They haven't conceded many goals, like us, and they look competent in all areas. The manager knows the league, they have some good players – it will be a challenge. There won't be any low lying fruit to pick on Saturday, we'll have to work for our points.

"We know it's early days and there's a long way to go. Five wins in a row is a good platform to build from.

"We can't just turn up every day and expect it to continue to happen. There has been a lot of hard work into getting the wheels turning. It started a few months ago with a few cultural changes, the ethic and themes and disciplines. Recently, it has been detail and structure on the pitch. But we can't just stop. The players need reminding but they also know they're doing well, so we have to find a balance.

"Ultimately, we all want the same thing – we want to do well and succeed, but we're only a third into the season, there's a long way to go."

The teams have met only four times down the years, both previous occasions have been in League 2. In those four meetings, Mansfield have won once. Dons won on both occasions in 2007/08, with Keith Andrews’ goal on New Years Day the difference at Stadium MK, while two late goals from Lloyd Dyer and Jude Sterling snatched a 2-1 win at Field Mill.