Tis wants to make winning a the norm at MK Dons

Five wins out of five, up to second in the table but Paul Tisdale is not jumping around with joy - he wants to make that feeling the norm.

After running over Northampton Town on Saturday, Tuesday night's 2-1 win over Notts County saw Dons battle back from a goal down - their first come from behind victory under the new manager.

A Chuks Aneke penalty and Rhys Healey's strike from an acute angle turned the game on its head, helped greatly by Jamie Turley's red card.

But while fans were celebrating climbing into second spot, jumping Tisdale's former club Exeter City, the manager wants to make winning a regular feeling.

He said: "I'm really pleased. I don't feel like jumping around, I want to make this the sort of thing we do frequently. This needs to become the norm.

"It was a different challenge for us tonight – being a goal behind against a team who positioned themselves so well that made us play into some vulnerable areas. We were below par in terms of our possession, but that was down to how they played.

"Having possession is fabulous but you need to make it count and make sure if you lose it, lose it in places that won't make you vulnerable."

Dons headed into the game having not conceded for more than 400 minutes. But Lewis Alessandro's 23rd minute strike, albeit deflected, ended that run.

Tisdale added: "I'm frustrated to have lost it, it was going to come at some point but it has come from a 25 yard shot deflected from one corner to the other. There was little Lee Nicholls could do, these things happen, but if that's the worst that happens then I'll take that.

"We were solid again, we need to tinker a little because we got into position to be vulnerable to counter.