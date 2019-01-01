Tisdale braced for more Aneke speculation in January

Chuks Aneke's future will once again be under the magnifying glass in the January transfer window.

The striker was linked with a move away from Stadium MK last August, but with no bids matching expectations, Aneke has knuckled down and scored 13 goals this season as Dons have risen to second in League 2.

With the transfer window reopened, speculation on Aneke's future is bound to hover over Stadium MK once more, but Paul Tisdale said he cannot guarantee the striker will remain at the club.

"I can't can I, because there is always speculation," said the manager. "But it won't be about the speculation, but it will be about other people, and money. It's a different situation to August. Then, he had a year of his contract, but now there's only three or four months left.

"I'd like to think he's with us at the end of the season, scoring more goals and contributing to us being successful. That's what we hope. I've heard nothing to tell me otherwise.

"January is a long month – you think you're there with something, and then it changes. I want as many of these players available to me as I can."