Tisdale guarantees Dons signings soon

Paul Tisdale started work at MK Dons on Monday and has already ensured new faces will be arriving at the club soon.

After arriving from Exeter City a little under two weeks ago, Tisdale has been away on holiday before returning to Stadium MK on Monday for his first day in charge.

Speaking at MK Dons' kit launch, Tisdale said he has had a busy opening day in the job, and admitted he will be adding to his squad very shortly.

"There will be new signings," he said. "It's only my first full day at the club, so there's only so much you can do on your first day!

"There will be some arriving very shortly. I have to get the balance right - although the club have disappointed in the last season, there are still some very good players here, and anyone I bring in I have to make sure compliments what we already have.

"I'm not writing off anyone, I'll add one or two... or three or four, whatever it takes and hopefully we'll get a team with a winning mentality."