Tisdale is pleased to see big-name managers testing themselves in League 2

Former England internationals taking League 2 jobs shows how serious they are about football management, according to Dons boss Paul Tisdale.

Paul Scholes was installed as manager of Oldham Athletic last month, while Sol Campbell has been in charge of Macclesfield since November - both of whom have won the Premier League and represented their country at the World Cup.

While the likes of Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard have also taken their first managerial jobs this season at Derby County and Glasgow Rangers respectively, Dons boss Tisdale, who also played in the Premier League, says seeing the likes of Scholes and Campbell - whose Silkmen are up next for MK Dons - in League 2 shows how seriously they are taking their ambitions to be successful managers.

"These players are being given an opportunity, which is great, but more importantly they're coming in at this level and trying to prove themselves – well done to everyone," said Tisdale.

"Football will always be interested to see how they get on, and it can only be good for coaching, generally, that players who have had great playing careers and experienced great coaching and are given an opportunity and are prepared to mix it in lower league football and improve themselves."

The Silkmen are four points from safety in the relegation zone, without a win in their last six. Former England international Sol Campbell took over at Macclesfield in November, and has since picked up 17 points from a possible 45 to keep the National League champions still in with a chance of survival this campaign.

Dons have won their last four games and will be aiming to make it five on Saturday against a team they have never lost to in six previous meetings. Earlier this season, goals from Chuks Aneke and Kieran Agard secured a 2-0 win at Stadium MK.

With the prospect of winning five in a row, Tisdale added: "The cliché of football is that it's all about the next game, it's a cliché but it's true. Regardless of how we've played in the last four, there are three points available on Saturday. We feel a lot better for ourselves, but the trap is getting complacent."