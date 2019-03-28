Tisdale is willing to wait on Alex Gilbey's fitness

Paul Tisdale is having to play a waiting game to see whether Alex Gilbey will be fit in time for Saturday's game against Forest Green Rovers.

The midfielder limped out of the 2-0 win over Yeovil last week with an ankle injury, and only made a tentative return to training on Thursday.

Jordan Moore-Taylor has been out for the most part since December

Tisdale said Gilbey's condition is still uncertain, but he hopes to have him ready in time for the game at The New Lawn.

“He's sore, he has been on the training ground today though,” Tisdale confirmed. “We're keeping our fingers crossed he'll be fit for Saturday, but it will be a late call.

“He is one of those players who has the engine, athleticism, the work ethic to be a part of everything going on. We got through last week against Yeovil, because we've got the luxury of having a lot of good midfield players.

“Conor McGrandles was ideal to fit into his position. We're keeping our fingers crossed that Alex is not out for too long.”

Paul Tisdale is hopeful on the fitness of Baily Cargill

Injuries to his defenders have also been a thorn in Tisdale's side of late, but he admitted there is light at the end of the tunnel for Jordan Moore-Taylor and George Williams, while he remains hopeful Baily Cargill could return if not this week then next.

He added: “Baily is really close. It's not a significant injury, but I don't think he'll be back on Saturday. At this stage, we're giving everyone as much time as possible.

“Jordan is making really good progress at the moment. For any player who has been out for a while, there is a balance between putting them in and easing them into training and we're just about at that stage. We're hoping he won't be too long.

“George is doing the best of everyone in terms of his progress, but if we get anything before the start of next season it will be a bonus.”