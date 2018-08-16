Tisdale open to incomings and outgoings during the loan window

Paul Tisdale is open to loaning out players as well as bringing more in before the window closes at the end of August.

The Dons boss said there was no new news with regards to Chuks Aneke's potential move away from the club this month, but said others could leave the club in a bid to free up finances.

However, with the emergency loan option of years gone by now eliminated, Tisdale said Dons have to look after themselves first and foremost rather than just allowing players out.

"Absolutely, there is a financial element," he said. "We could give some experience to our younger players. There has to be a balance - we don't want to leave ourselves short.

"There is no crystal ball, there is no way of knowing what's around the corner. We have to be slightly more cautious now because of this window and we have to look after ourselves but if there are any obvious decisions like that, we'd have to consider it and we have spoken about it."

While he added 10 players during the transfer window, Tisdale has not ruled out adding further in the next two weeks either.

He continued: "It is always possible, with a fortnight to go. You never know what is around the corner. Sometimes you have to be philosophical about it - there's a window open, anything could happen.

"We've got a good squad, we've not had it functioning, ready and complete yet, so I have to strike a balance between signing players that might help us in the very short term, knowing I'll have players available in four or five weeks.

"It's about who is available, is financially viable. We're all working towards that goal, but we won't sign players for the sake of it. It's difficult, there is no right answer."