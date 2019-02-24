Tisdale praise for MK Dons midfielder Cisse

Boss Paul Tisdale says midfielder Ousseynou Cisse is a shining example to the rest of the MK Dons squad.

Prior to the past three games, Cisse hadn’t played since the Boxing Day defeat at Cheltenham Town, and Tisdale praised the player’s attitude and mindset.

“Ouss has really developed his game, with a bit of direction, a bit of guidance,” said the Dons boss.

“He has real faith in his own game, he has faith in his life, and he has never lost his confidence as he is an upbeat and confident chap.

“When you have that mindset, he is able to come back in having not been in the side.

“He has been a real example to others when you are not in the side, just to keep a positive mind because it is so important.

“He is improving game by game, and it’s nice for me to see a player can do that.”

Cisse’s goal on Saturday was only his second of the season, with the other coming way back on August 11 in a 1-0 win over Bury at Stadium MK.