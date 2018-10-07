Tisdale praises Aneke's attitude after wanting away in August

Chuks Aneke has been playing with a smile on his face again after seemingly putting his transfer desires to one side.

The 25-year-old appeared to be holding MK Dons to ransom in August, not training or playing with the squad in a bid to manufacture a move away from Stadium MK. However, with no move materialising, he has returned to the fold and scored six goals in as many games to take over as the club's top scorer this season.

He opened the scoring on Saturday in the 3-0 win over Cheltenham, and manager Paul Tisdale said Aneke's attitude has been exemplary since the transfer window closed.

"He's got a smile on his face, he's really good company, he's trying really hard and he wants to improve," said Tisdale. "His performances on the pitch are good and his team-mates are responding to that too. If it wasn't Chuks, it would be someone else in the team.

"He might want to finish the job with us – let's hope we get to that point. We've still got a long way to go before the next window. Let's wait to see what happens. He has a job to do with us and he has to keep his place in the team.

"It's good for everyone. The august window feels a long time ago and it has flashed by. Everything has settled now, and every player is playing for his future alongside playing for the club. Players always play for their next move, their next contract, whatever it may be and they have to toe the line and play to plan. Their first job is to do well for us."