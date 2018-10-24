Tisdale praises ‘dynamo’ striker Healey after goal

It is not a surprise to Paul Tisdale when striker Rhys Healey scores.

The 23-year-old, on loan from Cardiff City until January, netted his fourth goal of the season on Tuesday night, scoring from a tight angle to put Dons ahead, securing their fifth win in a row.

“He’s a dynamo isn’t he!” said Tisdale. “I’m glad he got his goal from that move, it’s the sort of thing centre forwards like to score.

“Every game, he looks like he has an extra yard in his legs and long may it continue. He’s really been knocking at the door in the last few games. It’s no surprise when he scores.

“It was a tight angle, sometimes they go in sometimes they don’t, you have to be positive and creative and go for it and he did.

“I’m really pleased with the goal from a corner. We worked on something there. Mel Gwinnett analyses the set plays, we looked at it before the game and it came off.”

