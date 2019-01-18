Tisdale praises 'extraordinary' Lewington as he approaches 600

Dean Lewington looks set to make his 600th league appearance for MK Dons when they take on Crewe Alexandra this afternoon.

The captain, who scored and set one up in Dons' last outing away at Bury, is already in excess of that landmark when his Wimbledon stats are included, while he made his 700th career appearance away at Southend last season.

His stats at MK Dons have seen him make a remarkable 598 league starts, coming off the bench just once since the club was formed in 2004.

Manager Paul Tisdale praised his skipper ahead of his 600th league appearance.

"It's quite a feat," he said. "It's an achievement to have an established career in this sport, but to play 600 league games, along with all the other appearances, and then at one club makes it all the more extraordinary. Well done him.

"Having arrived here in the summer, if there were any doubts in my mind about him and how he managed it, I've now seen it and understood it. Physically, he's robust, mentally very capable and then he delivers on the pitch.

"He has been a great servant to MK Dons over the years, and the level of consistency has been extraordinary.

"There's every chance he will play on Saturday, and I'll be the first to congratulate him."