Tisdale relieved as Dons win for the first time since New Year's Day.

Paul Tisdale was not worried about how it happened, he was just relieved to see his MK Dons side pick up their first win since New Year's Day on Tuesday night.

The 2-1 win over Oldham, courtesy of two penalties from Chuks Aneke and Kieran Agard, saw Dons past the Latics, despite a nervous final 20 minutes after Tom Hamer's rocket pulled one back for the visitors.

Far from a vintage performance as the snow fell at Stadium MK, Tisdale said he was just happy to get to the full-time whistle with the lead in tact.

"I don't care how we did it today," he said. "We did it with some good football at times, two well-taken penalties. There was some nervous energy there, it was a turgid last half hour, but I'm delighted. It reminds us of where we need to improve.

"We needed the result, the points and we now move on very quickly. It wasn't the best game, but a really important win for us.

"It was fair to say we've lost a bit of rhythm in the last few games, and we needed that to get us going again. It will do us the world of good. We won't overly dissect that performance, but we got it over the line.

"At times, when things don't go your way, we've tried too hard and sometimes you just have to take a breath. We had a two goal cushion and held on to win it. I'm delighted."