Tisdale relieved to avoid Macclesfield banana skin

Paul Tisdale was relieved his side's 3-1 win over Macclesfield Town did not turn in to 'one of those days' after falling 1-0 down.

The Silkmen looked the better side in the opening 45 minutes at the Moss Rose as Sol Campbell's side battle to get out of the relegation zone, and deservedly led through Nathan Cameron's goal on 19 minutes. But David Wheeler's header four minutes before half time was a sucker punch as Dons equalised, before the visitors took control of the game in the second period, with goals from Callum Brittain and Kieran Agard wrapping up their fifth consecutive win.

After a poor opening period, Tisdale defended his side but was pleased to have avoided the banana skin.

He said: "It may have been one of those days, but we made sure it wasn't, and Kieran's goal, the third, was a really timely finish.

"We had the ball in the six yard box a few times, Kieran got on the end of one, he'll be disappointed not to get on the end of a few more, Dave Wheeler was in there too. We had bodies in the box, we were a constant threat.

"I think we did extremely well in the first half – just because we didn't score, it doesn't meant we didn't do well. I commended the players for the intent, attitude, their energy and their play from the first minute to the last. We did the same things at 1-0 down as we did at 3-1 – we played quick football, we pressed and we competed. The difference at half time was just style, not a lot else.

"It was a good game from us. In terms of the flow of the game, yes we had a better second half than first. In terms of the application of the team, from start to finish we were excellent.

"Macclesfield did well and took the lead but in terms of attacking play, we probably deserved it."

With Dons back into the top three, Tisdale added: "We're in a good position for the final 10 games, but I've been in this game a long enough time to know a week is a long time, with two or three games, the landscape can completely change. Often cliches have a meaning, and at this point, it's the right thing to say – 10 games to go!