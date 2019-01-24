Tisdale remains hopeful over January deals

Paul Tisdale has hinted at some transfer news soon as the window nears it's conclusion.

With just a week to go before the January window shuts, Dons have only moved for Russel Martin so far, while Aidan Nesbitt and Wieger Sietsma have been released from their contracts.

When asked whether is any news on the horizon, Tisdale said: "I hope so, but until it is done, I don't want to jinx it. We haven't signed anyone, and we're looking at all the options.

"You always look at the best case scenario and work backwards from there. Some we'll be successful with, some we won't. We will do everything we can to make the best of the situation, and all sorts of options. It's like being in a house chain – you know you're in one but you don't know where the chain is. If we sign someone, we do, if we don't, I'm happy with what I've got."

The January window is often a thorn in a manager's side, and Tisdale is no different, going as far as to say he would ditch the window all together.

"I'd be more than happy not to have one, going from the first day to the last day, let the coaches coach," he said.

"It muddles everything. You work so hard through the summer, August is a pickle because you've already started the season. You settle, everyone is happy. It's never about what we're looking to do, it's everyone – every agent, every club.

"The variables are so many, you cannot keep control. There's always a reason why, you never know what's around the corner. It's even harder when it's your first year at a club because there's a legacy of what came before, and that makes it harder. I really look forward to February 1.

"It's all crystal ball stuff – we've got a good team, can we improve it? Everything is a considered appraisal. Risk management, improving things and looking to the future. There are so many variables. It's great if you have a need to really change things."