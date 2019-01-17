Tisdale unflustered by Leeds United's 'spygate' training scandal

While the football world debates the ethics of Leeds United coach Marcelo Bielsa sending 'spies' to opposition training grounds, MK Dons boss Paul Tisdale has offered his thoughts on the matter.

The Elland Road boss held a lengthy press conference on Wednesday night explaining his methods, admitting Derby County was not the only other club whose training sessions he has seen.

READ MORE: Bielsa gives a coaching masterclass in defence of covert scouting tactics at Elland Road

Dons are still training on public playing fields at Woughton on the Green, and used astroturf at Tattenhoe on Thursday to prepare for their game this weekend against Crewe - both of which are open for the public to see.

And with the open nature of Dons' training sessions, manager Tisdale said he has no problem if another team were to watch them.

"I'm actually not all that bothered," he said. "I see it like telling a joke – we all know the joke, some people make it funny, others don't. They can see what we do, but hopefully we make it funny!

"I haven't even thought about it, even with all this going on. I hope I can have that state of mind going forward. If someone wants to watch, crack on!"