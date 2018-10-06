Tisdale wants more goals after trio against Cheltenham

MK Dons have scored six goals in three games and picked up seven points, but manager Paul Tisdale wants more.

While they comfortably dispatched Cheltenham 3-0 at Stadium MK, Dons missed several chances en route to the win.

Dons celebrate Rhys Healey's goal

Scott Flinders in the Robins' net twice denied Rhys Healey, and also kept out Alex Gilbey, Ryan Watson and Brandon Thomas-Asante before Healey and Robbie Simpson added to Chuks Aneke's first half opener.

With his side now fourth, Tisdale says he wants his side to be more ruthless, but admits it's a good problem to have.

He said: "We put lots of good balls into the danger area, we had bodies in there but we didn't convert everything. I don't want to get over-pleased, because there is still lots to improve in the final third, but it's a good problem to have – scoring three and being dissatisfied not to have scored more.

"We're showing good signs. We have a clean sheet, the defence did extremely well. Generally, we're making really good progress.

"I'm still not totally satisfied, we're not taking as many chances as we should have done but hopefully confidence will build after today."

Healey netted with six minutes to go, but could have had a hat-trick, and his manager was delighted for him to find the net.

"He would have been really disappointed to have come off without a goal," Tisdale continued. "He had two or three one-on-one situations which he will be disappointed with, but the goal will do him a world of good. It was a really well-taken header, and it moves us on to next week confidently. In front of goal, it's all about confidence.

"It was a really pleasing three points. Performances have been coming in over the last two or three weeks, and I'm pleased we could put the goals to the performances.

"It's not just tactics or skill, it's a mindset and belief. We showed that today. We upped it in the second half, we pushed for the second goal, and we got the goals at a good time. I'm pleased for us and the supporters too – it's the first time we've finished on the up and in the ascendancy."