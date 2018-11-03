Tisdale wants more goals to come after Crawley win

MK Dons are only now concentrating on scoring goals, Paul Tisdale revealed after their 4-0 win over Crawley Town on Saturday.

Dons' biggest league win since January 2017 saw them keep up the pace with League 2 leaders Lincoln City, thanks to two goals from Rhys Healey, and strikes from Kieran Agard and Chuks Aneke to stretch their undefeated streak to nine games.

Tisdale had highlighted the defence as Dons' biggest weakness when he arrived in the summer. And with just three goals conceded in their last eight league games, Tisdale is now turning his attention to the other end of the pitch, and it is paying dividends.

"It wasn't a focus for us a few months ago but it is now," he said. "And it's always gratifying when you work on certain parts of your game and you see them come to fruition. From what we've seen in training, we're improving on those aspects.

"If we had conceded a late goal, the result would have stayed the same but our standards need to be such that we want to keep a clean sheet. There are still parts of our play I;d like to improve, but they were restricted to long shots, and Lee Nicholls made some good saves."

When asked if a heavy win was due, Tisdale continued: "Yes, and that's no disrespect to Crawley but we have been working on certain parts of our games now we have a base behind us.

"I'm really happy – its nice to see smiles on people's faces and some positive energy. There is still a list of things to complain about to the players, I'm not entirely happy! Our standards have to continue to be pushed, we have to demand better of ourselves.

"We're only in November, there is a long way to go, the players are getting to know me now, I don't settle for sloppy or lacking in focus. There are a few things, even today, we need to be aware of but generally, I'm very happy."