Tisdale wants to keep Dons' doors shut in January

Paul Tisdale does not want anyone to leave MK Dons this January, not least Chuks Aneke.

The front-man's future is once again under the spotlight, linked with a move away this month prior to his contract expiring in the summer.

Tisdale though is keen to keep hold of everyone this month.

"I don't want to lose anybody," he said. "I don't want to make Chuks more important than the others. When it comes to the window, it's the players who make the biggest impact who get the most interest. Chuks is very important to us but no more important than plenty of other players. But I want him to stay here."

While the manager said he was keen to keep hold of his squad for the remainder of the season, Tisdale said he was likely to add new faces this month but said it is easier said than done in January.

He said: "Based on probability, probably yes (Dons will make signings). If you asked me whether there was two or three I wanted to sign I'd say yes please. But what are the chances of signing those players? Probably unlikely.

"It's not about a wish, but about who they are and how much money, and how they fit into the squad. 'Good enough' is not good enough. I'm pretty considered about everything so I won't jump into anything.

"I can safely say we discuss players all day long – not just players to recruit, but people asking for references, or agents pitching players. For every 10 players we discuss, the reality is that only one of those becomes a player of interest. For every 10 you're interested in, you only talk to one. That's a lot of maths before you actually sign one.

"It's a testing month, and I would say there's more bad business done than good and if in doubt, do nothing. You've got to be sure. Clubs will be out there needing to do something, but do we? It depends who it is."