Tisdale wary of time running out as slump continues at Grimsby

Despite it still being January, Paul Tisdale says Dons are running out of games to get back into the promotion spots after another suffering their fifth defeat in seven games on Saturday.

Wes Thomas scored the only goal of the game at Blundell Park as Grimsby beat Dons for a second time this season, seeing them drop to sixth place in League 2, five points adrift of the top three and 11 behind leaders Lincoln City.

But with 18 games to go this season, Tisdale says he has to be wary that games are running out, especially with a midweek game against Oldham coming up.

"Will we sort it out? Yes, but my major concern is time and games ticking away," he said. "I have faith in myself and my colleagues to find the answers. We're on it, but that doesn't make it any easier.

"It was difficult and frustrating. We've got to move on but I'm not dismissing the fact we've lost three points today and I'm not happy about it. It was a terribly frustrating afternoon, the players committed to everything I asked them to do but we did not create enough chances off the back of it. That's something I have to look at because it's not the first time it has happened.

"I've been very philosophical with the players I'm not angry today. I need to get their minds on what we need to do and where our flaws are, and what we need to remember if we are to pull our results back. We've got good enough players and clarity to make things better."

Making four changes to the side, bringing in Russell Martin and David Wheeler for their debuts, while Osman Sow and Ryan Watson were given starts. However, Tisdale said the changes were not to blame for the result.

He said: "I'm entitled as the manager to make changes, we have some new signing who were always going to make their debuts at some point. Osman has deserved his start recently too. It's not about the changes though – we went a goal behind and didn't break them down. We played some good football in these conditions, but we didn't create enough chances."

Harry Davis' first half red card for the home side, coming after Wes Thomas' opener, saw Grimsby sit deep in the second period as Dons pressed forwards seeking an equaliser. Speaking about the red card, Tisdale added: "It didn't help us, but it's crystal ball stuff. I'd sooner Kieran have the one-on-one and we be 1-1 with 11 men on the field. It's impossible to tell."