Tisdale will not get carried away with Dons’ October form

October has certainly been a month to remember for MK Dons.

Paul Tisdale’s side have picked up 16 points from a possible 18, have cruised up the League 2 table and now sit just two points behind leaders Lincoln City - still the only side to beat Dons in the league this season.

The only blot on the copybook came in the Checkatrade Trophy, with a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Luton Town.

Saturday’s 1-1 draw saw their five-game winning streak come to an end, but they remain eight without a loss in League 2, and have the most formidable home record in the division.

“I’m not disappointed about (the streak ending),” said the manager. “It was always going to finish at some point.

“It has been a good month for us – the players have upped their game, and we’ll take this point. Mansfield are hard to beat, it’s a good point.

“They’re happy – they wanted to win but they knew the challenge,. I don’t sense any regret or disappointment at all. They know they did enough to score, but I don’t think it’s a topic. We’re doing so well and we have to keep it going.”

Midfielder Jordan Houghton added: “You’re not going to go on a 20-game winning streak in this league.

“I’d be lying to say we didn’t look at the table – we all do, but there is still so much that can happen.

“Obviously we go into every game wanting to win.”