Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after losing to Salford City

Hakeeb Adelakun’s first-half goal was enough to separate the sides as Salford City picked up their first win in Milton Keynes, making it back-to-back 1-0 triumphs over the side from MK1 this term.
Here’s how we rated the Dons players
1 / 4
MK Dons lost their fourth game in six as Karl Robinson did the double over his former club on Saturday.
Hakeeb Adelakun’s first-half goal was enough to separate the sides as Salford City picked up their first win in Milton Keynes, making it back-to-back 1-0 triumphs over the side from MK1 this term.
Here’s how we rated the Dons players
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.