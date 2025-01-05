Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after losing to Salford City

How we rated the MK Dons players after the defeat to Salford CityHow we rated the MK Dons players after the defeat to Salford City
MK Dons lost their fourth game in six as Karl Robinson did the double over his former club on Saturday.

Hakeeb Adelakun’s first-half goal was enough to separate the sides as Salford City picked up their first win in Milton Keynes, making it back-to-back 1-0 triumphs over the side from MK1 this term.

Here’s how we rated the Dons players

Won't be pleased to have been beaten at his near post for the goal, but otherwise pretty much untested all afternoon

1. Tom McGill - 6.5

Won't be pleased to have been beaten at his near post for the goal, but otherwise pretty much untested all afternoon | Jane Russell

Gave up precious little change to the Salford front line

2. Nico Lawrence - 7

Gave up precious little change to the Salford front line | Jane Russell

Never really looked troubled by the Salford front-line

3. Luke Offord - 6.5

Never really looked troubled by the Salford front-line | Jane Russell

Seemed too eager to go back to McGill whenever he got the ball, which was a shame in an otherwise solid defensive show

4. Sam Sherring - 6

Seemed too eager to go back to McGill whenever he got the ball, which was a shame in an otherwise solid defensive show | Jane Russell

