Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the Boxing Day loss to Notts County

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 27th Dec 2024, 06:00 GMT

MK Dons suffered their third defeat in a row to drop to 11th place in League Two on Boxing Day, going down 2-0 to Notts County.

.Suffering their first Boxing Day defeat since 2018 and the 1-0 loss to Plymouth Argyle, Dons were given the run-around by the Magpies, orchestrated by Dan Crowley.

Here’s how we rated the players

Beaten twice again, but kept Dons in it with three key saves at important times

1. Tom McGill - 6

A good defensive display in the first-half in particular, but a couple of errors crept in in the second

2. Nico Lawrence - 5.5

Usually so assured, looks to have lost his consistency in recent weeks

3. Luke Offord - 5

Had a solid first-half until he picked up the injury which forced him off not long after the break

4. Laurence Maguire - 6

