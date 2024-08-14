Tempers flares towards the end of MK Dons' 5-0 defeat to Watford on Tuesday nightTempers flares towards the end of MK Dons' 5-0 defeat to Watford on Tuesday night
Tempers flares towards the end of MK Dons' 5-0 defeat to Watford on Tuesday night | Jane Russell

Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the Carabao Cup thrashing against Watford

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 14th Aug 2024, 08:00 BST

It was a night to forget and swiftly move on from at Vicarage Road when MK Dons were soundly beaten by Watford on Tuesday

The Carabao Cup run came to an abrupt end in the first-round as MK Dons were beaten 5-0 by Championship Watford.

Tom Ince netted a hat-trick for the Hornets, while other goals from Mattie Pollock and Kwadwo Baah ensured the rout and early exit from the competition for the side from MK1.

Here’s how we rated the players.

Despite making a few decent saves in the first-half, his second-half showing let him down. Three times beaten with efforts he should have dealt better with, it was a night to forget for the keeper

1. Nathan Harness - 4

Despite making a few decent saves in the first-half, his second-half showing let him down. Three times beaten with efforts he should have dealt better with, it was a night to forget for the keeper | Jane Russell

Unusually loose in possession, and left exposed in the first-half especially when Pritchard pushed forwards

2. Dean Lewington - 5

Unusually loose in possession, and left exposed in the first-half especially when Pritchard pushed forwards | Jane Russell

Another tough game for the summer signing. On the back foot throughout as Watford controlled the night, and was shown a clean set of heels for Watford's third

3. Sam Sherring - 5

Another tough game for the summer signing. On the back foot throughout as Watford controlled the night, and was shown a clean set of heels for Watford's third | Jane Russell

Played in three positions, and puffed his chest out in all of them. Didn't let Watford's experienced front line intimidate him, and impressed the head coach once again.

4. Top Don: Callum Tripp - 7

Played in three positions, and puffed his chest out in all of them. Didn't let Watford's experienced front line intimidate him, and impressed the head coach once again. | Jane Russell

