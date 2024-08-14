Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the Carabao Cup thrashing against Watford

The Carabao Cup run came to an abrupt end in the first-round as MK Dons were beaten 5-0 by Championship Watford.
Tom Ince netted a hat-trick for the Hornets, while other goals from Mattie Pollock and Kwadwo Baah ensured the rout and early exit from the competition for the side from MK1.
Here’s how we rated the players.
1. Nathan Harness - 4
Despite making a few decent saves in the first-half, his second-half showing let him down. Three times beaten with efforts he should have dealt better with, it was a night to forget for the keeper | Jane Russell
2. Dean Lewington - 5
Unusually loose in possession, and left exposed in the first-half especially when Pritchard pushed forwards | Jane Russell
3. Sam Sherring - 5
Another tough game for the summer signing. On the back foot throughout as Watford controlled the night, and was shown a clean set of heels for Watford's third | Jane Russell
4. Top Don: Callum Tripp - 7
Played in three positions, and puffed his chest out in all of them. Didn't let Watford's experienced front line intimidate him, and impressed the head coach once again. | Jane Russell
