Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the comfortable win over Morecambe

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 20th Oct 2024, 06:00 BST

MK Dons made it back-to-back away wins on Saturday as they swept aside Morecambe at the Mazuma Stadium.

Ahead after just two minutes thanks to Joe Tomlinson’s penalty, Scott Hogan doubled the lead midway through the first-half, though Jamie Stott’s header on the stroke of half-time threatened to make a game of it.

Liam Kelly though would see his strike deflected past former Dons keeper Stuart Moore to secure the win.

Here’s how we rated the players.

Made some good, important saves. Looked strong aerially and gave an air of confidence.

1. Tom McGill - 7.5

Made some good, important saves. Looked strong aerially and gave an air of confidence. | Getty Images

It might have been his first game in two and a half months but he looked like he hasn't missed a beat. Confident, physical and commanding.

2. Top Don: Nico Lawrence - 8

It might have been his first game in two and a half months but he looked like he hasn't missed a beat. Confident, physical and commanding. | Jane Russell

Performed well especially after picking up an early booking. Kept it calm at the back, but got close to riding his luck at the end

3. Laurence Maguire - 7

Performed well especially after picking up an early booking. Kept it calm at the back, but got close to riding his luck at the end | Getty Images

Shifted over to the right but didn't look out of place. Solid as ever from Dons' most consistent player of the season

4. Luke Offord - 7

Shifted over to the right but didn't look out of place. Solid as ever from Dons' most consistent player of the season | Getty Images

