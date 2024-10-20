Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the comfortable win over Morecambe

Ahead after just two minutes thanks to Joe Tomlinson’s penalty, Scott Hogan doubled the lead midway through the first-half, though Jamie Stott’s header on the stroke of half-time threatened to make a game of it.
Liam Kelly though would see his strike deflected past former Dons keeper Stuart Moore to secure the win.
Here’s how we rated the players.
1. Tom McGill - 7.5
Made some good, important saves. Looked strong aerially and gave an air of confidence. | Getty Images
2. Top Don: Nico Lawrence - 8
It might have been his first game in two and a half months but he looked like he hasn't missed a beat. Confident, physical and commanding. | Jane Russell
3. Laurence Maguire - 7
Performed well especially after picking up an early booking. Kept it calm at the back, but got close to riding his luck at the end | Getty Images
4. Luke Offord - 7
Shifted over to the right but didn't look out of place. Solid as ever from Dons' most consistent player of the season
| Getty Images
