Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the defeat by Morecambe

MK Dons suffered their first home league defeat under Mike Williamson's watch on Saturday, going down 2-1 to Morecambe.

Charlie Brown bit the hand which once fed him in stoppage time as the Shrimps completed a turnaround to claim their first ever win in Milton Keynes, coming from behind after Max Dean opened the scoring inside two minutes.

After missing several first-half chances to put the game to bed, Dons looked lacklustre in the second-half and did not really hit their marks in a performance which fell short on the whole.