Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the defeat to Accrington Stanley

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 5th Mar 2025, 13:43 BST

It was not to be the fairy tale beginning to life under Ben Gladwin for MK Dons.

Despite a new man in the dugout, Dons could not put in a performance capable of victory as they slumped to a 2-0 defeat to Accrington Stanley at the Wham Stadium.

Here’s how we rated the players.

Had next to nothing to do other than pick it out of his net twice when left exposed by the defence in front of him

1. Connal Trueman - 6

Had next to nothing to do other than pick it out of his net twice when left exposed by the defence in front of him | Getty Images

Never really looked settled in the game, and lost his man for the opener

2. Charlie Waller - 4.5

Never really looked settled in the game, and lost his man for the opener | MK Dons

Too standoffish for Accrington's second goal

3. Nico Lawrence - 5.5

Too standoffish for Accrington's second goal | Getty Images

Typically solid without causing many issues, before getting in a bit of a scrap after the whistle

4. Luke Offord - 5.5

Typically solid without causing many issues, before getting in a bit of a scrap after the whistle | Jane Russell

