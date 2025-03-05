Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the defeat to Accrington Stanley

Despite a new man in the dugout, Dons could not put in a performance capable of victory as they slumped to a 2-0 defeat to Accrington Stanley at the Wham Stadium.
Here’s how we rated the players.
1 / 4
It was not to be the fairy tale beginning to life under Ben Gladwin for MK Dons.
Despite a new man in the dugout, Dons could not put in a performance capable of victory as they slumped to a 2-0 defeat to Accrington Stanley at the Wham Stadium.
Here’s how we rated the players.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.