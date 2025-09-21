Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the defeat to Accrington Stanley

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 21st Sep 2025, 08:30 BST

For a fourth game in a row, MK Dons fans left Stadium MK watching their side beaten on Saturday, going down 2-1 to Accrington Stanley.

A poor showing saw goals from Isaac Sinclair and substitute Charlie Caton net for Stanley, either side of a controversial Alex Gilbey equaliser, to secure the visitors’ second win of the season, and their first ever at MK1.

Here’s how we rated the players.

It was the fourth consecutive home defeat for MK Dons

1. How we rated the MK Dons players against Accrington Stanley

It was the fourth consecutive home defeat for MK Dons | Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Got beaten too easily for the opener when Sinclair slid by him one-on-one. Not a lot else to do otherwise, other than pick it out the net in the second-half

2. Craig MacGillivray - 6

Got beaten too easily for the opener when Sinclair slid by him one-on-one. Not a lot else to do otherwise, other than pick it out the net in the second-half | Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Never looked comfortable in or out of possession. Too many loose passes and touches put him into trouble, and was culpable for the opener

3. Marvin Ekpiteta - 4.5

Never looked comfortable in or out of possession. Too many loose passes and touches put him into trouble, and was culpable for the opener | Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Solid as ever, but sent off at the end, putting his side in trouble for next week

4. Luke Offord - 5

Solid as ever, but sent off at the end, putting his side in trouble for next week | Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Player ratings
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice