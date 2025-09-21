Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the defeat to Accrington Stanley

A poor showing saw goals from Isaac Sinclair and substitute Charlie Caton net for Stanley, either side of a controversial Alex Gilbey equaliser, to secure the visitors’ second win of the season, and their first ever at MK1.
It was the fourth consecutive home defeat for MK Dons | Jane Russell
2. Craig MacGillivray - 6
Got beaten too easily for the opener when Sinclair slid by him one-on-one. Not a lot else to do otherwise, other than pick it out the net in the second-half | Jane Russell
3. Marvin Ekpiteta - 4.5
Never looked comfortable in or out of possession. Too many loose passes and touches put him into trouble, and was culpable for the opener | Jane Russell
4. Luke Offord - 5
Solid as ever, but sent off at the end, putting his side in trouble for next week | Jane Russell