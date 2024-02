Cole Stockton scored the only goal of the game with 12 minutes to go as Barrow beat MK Dons in their first ever trip to Holker Street on Saturday.

In a game which fell short of expectations, by Mike Williamson's word, neither side looked worthy of winning it, but the former Morecambe man's first goal for the club was enough to separate them, as Barrow moved up into the automatic promotion spots, while Dons remain in sixth.