Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the defeat to Bradford City

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 23rd Feb 2025, 08:00 BST

MK Dons slumped to a tenth defeat in 15 matches on Saturday as they went down 2-0 to Bradford City.

Goals in either half at Valley Parade from Antoni Sarcevic wrapped up the comfortable victory for Graham Alexander’s side as Dons dropped to 17th in League Two.

Here’s how we rated the players.

Made three excellent saves to keep his side in it, including a brilliant one-on-one denial with the match poised at 1-0.

1. Top Don: Connal Trueman - 7

At fault for both goals. Misjudged the flight of the ball for the first, before heading aimlessly into space for Bradford to capitalise for the second

2. Nico Lawrence - 4

Guilty of a couple of silly errors in possession

3. Luke Offord - 5

Back in again after a spell out of the side, and adapted pretty quickly

4. Charlie Waller - 5.5

