How we rated the players after the loss to Bromleyplaceholder image
How we rated the players after the loss to Bromley | Jane Russell

Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the defeat to Bromley

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 9th Feb 2025, 10:30 BST

MK Dons dropped to 14th in League Two on Saturday after going down 1-0 to Bromley.

Ben Thompson scored the only goal of the game on the hour mark to give Andy Woodman’s side their first ever win at Stadium MK, while keeper Connal Trueman, making his debut, saved a penalty to keep Dons in the tie.

Here’s how we rated the players.

Did as much as he could to rescue his new side on debut. Made two excellent saves, and one from the spot too but was little he could do to prevent the only goal of the game

1. Top Don: Connal Trueman - 7.5

Did as much as he could to rescue his new side on debut. Made two excellent saves, and one from the spot too but was little he could do to prevent the only goal of the game | Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Had a proper old-school centre-halves performance. Won everything in the air, kept things simple on the ball to offload to those around him.

2. Jack Sanders - 7

Had a proper old-school centre-halves performance. Won everything in the air, kept things simple on the ball to offload to those around him. | Jane Russell

Photo Sales
A fairly solid outing, didn't allow for many Bromley chances

3. Nico Lawrence - 6

A fairly solid outing, didn't allow for many Bromley chances | Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Had a promising first-half but did not continue his run into the second-half

4. Joe Tomlinson - 5.5

Had a promising first-half but did not continue his run into the second-half | Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Ben ThompsonStadium MKPlayer ratingsBromley
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice