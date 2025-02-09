Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the defeat to Bromley

Ben Thompson scored the only goal of the game on the hour mark to give Andy Woodman’s side their first ever win at Stadium MK, while keeper Connal Trueman, making his debut, saved a penalty to keep Dons in the tie.
Here’s how we rated the players.
1. Top Don: Connal Trueman - 7.5
Did as much as he could to rescue his new side on debut. Made two excellent saves, and one from the spot too but was little he could do to prevent the only goal of the game | Jane Russell
2. Jack Sanders - 7
Had a proper old-school centre-halves performance. Won everything in the air, kept things simple on the ball to offload to those around him. | Jane Russell
3. Nico Lawrence - 6
A fairly solid outing, didn't allow for many Bromley chances | Jane Russell
4. Joe Tomlinson - 5.5
Had a promising first-half but did not continue his run into the second-half | Jane Russell