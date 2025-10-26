It was far from a classic, with few stand-out performances of noteplaceholder image
It was far from a classic, with few stand-out performances of note | Getty Images

Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the defeat to Bromley

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 26th Oct 2025, 10:30 GMT

MK Dons suffered their first away defeat of the season on Saturday as they were beaten 2-1 by Bromley.

Leading at the CopperJax Community Stadium through Rushian Hepburn-Murphy’s early fourth goal of the season five minutes in, Dons suffered a blow when Craig MacGillivray needed to be taken to hospital after a clash of heads just 20 minutes in.

Bromley continued to shell MK Dons’ penalty area well into the second-half, eventually breaking their resolve with 17 minutes to go through Deji Elewere, before Omar Sowunmi headed home the winner seven minutes later.

In a game described as ‘horrific’ by Dons boss Paul Warne, here’s how we rated the players.

Looked reliable as ever but his injury in the first-half was of significant concern

1. Craig MacGillivray - 6.5

Looked reliable as ever but his injury in the first-half was of significant concern | Jane Russell

Defended well for the most part, including clearing one off the line in the first-half

2. Luke Offord - 7

Defended well for the most part, including clearing one off the line in the first-half | Jane Russell

Kept a tight hold on the dangerous Michael Cheek

3. Marvin Ekpiteta - 7

Kept a tight hold on the dangerous Michael Cheek | Jane Russell

Won most of his aerial battles, but tried to get a bit too clever on the ball at times

4. Jack Sanders - 6.5

Won most of his aerial battles, but tried to get a bit too clever on the ball at times | Jane Russell

