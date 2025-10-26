Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the defeat to Bromley

Leading at the CopperJax Community Stadium through Rushian Hepburn-Murphy’s early fourth goal of the season five minutes in, Dons suffered a blow when Craig MacGillivray needed to be taken to hospital after a clash of heads just 20 minutes in.
Bromley continued to shell MK Dons’ penalty area well into the second-half, eventually breaking their resolve with 17 minutes to go through Deji Elewere, before Omar Sowunmi headed home the winner seven minutes later.
In a game described as ‘horrific’ by Dons boss Paul Warne, here’s how we rated the players.