Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the defeat to Bromley

Leading at the CopperJax Community Stadium through Rushian Hepburn-Murphy’s early fourth goal of the season five minutes in, Dons suffered a blow when Craig MacGillivray needed to be taken to hospital after a clash of heads just 20 minutes in.

Bromley continued to shell MK Dons’ penalty area well into the second-half, eventually breaking their resolve with 17 minutes to go through Deji Elewere, before Omar Sowunmi headed home the winner seven minutes later.

In a game described as ‘horrific’ by Dons boss Paul Warne, here’s how we rated the players.

1 . Craig MacGillivray - 6.5 Looked reliable as ever but his injury in the first-half was of significant concern | Jane Russell Photo Sales

2 . Luke Offord - 7 Defended well for the most part, including clearing one off the line in the first-half | Jane Russell Photo Sales

3 . Marvin Ekpiteta - 7 Kept a tight hold on the dangerous Michael Cheek | Jane Russell Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales