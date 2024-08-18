MK Dons suffered their third defeat in a row on Saturday as they went down to ColchesterMK Dons suffered their third defeat in a row on Saturday as they went down to Colchester
Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the defeat to Colchester United

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 18th Aug 2024, 06:00 BST

Two late goals secured the point for Colchester United as MK Dons slumped to their third defeat in a week at the start of the season.

Arthur Read and Jack Payne struck for the U’s as they picked up their first points of the campaign, leaving MK Dons to lick their wounds again.

Here’s how we rated the players.

Showed his abilities as a top shot-stopper with several top drawer saves, including a brilliant one-on-one denial just before Colchester's second goal

1. Tom McGill - 7

Showed his abilities as a top shot-stopper with several top drawer saves, including a brilliant one-on-one denial just before Colchester's second goal

Read the game really well, particularly when he swept wide a change with a Colchester attacker lurking at the far post

2. Dean Lewington - 6.5

Read the game really well, particularly when he swept wide a change with a Colchester attacker lurking at the far post

A couple of mistakes played his side into trouble, but on the whole held firm

3. Jack Tucker - 5.5

A couple of mistakes played his side into trouble, but on the whole held firm

The pick of the defenders, making key interceptions and tackles. Read the game really well

4. Sam Sherring - 6.5

The pick of the defenders, making key interceptions and tackles. Read the game really well

