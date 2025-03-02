How we rated the players after MK Dons' defeat to ColchesterHow we rated the players after MK Dons' defeat to Colchester
Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the defeat to Colchester United

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 2nd Mar 2025, 10:30 BST

A late Jack Payne spot kick ensured MK Dons slumped to an 11th defeat in 16 games on Saturday, going down 1-0 to Colchester United.

Payne won and converted the penalty with four minutes to go to bite the hand which once fed him at Stadium MK, piling more pressure on the ailing Dons.

Here’s how we rated the players.

Faced a third penalty in five games since his arrival from Millwall on deadline day. Made a bold stop one-on-one and had precious little else to do

1. Connal Trueman - 7

Faced a third penalty in five games since his arrival from Millwall on deadline day. Made a bold stop one-on-one and had precious little else to do

Acquitted himself really well after making a comeback appearance. Had a few nervous moments but built his way into the game

2. Callum Tripp - 6.5

Acquitted himself really well after making a comeback appearance. Had a few nervous moments but built his way into the game

The most senior head in the defence, and led by example

3. Luke Offord - 7

The most senior head in the defence, and led by example

Another solid outing at the back

4. Charlie Waller - 6.5

Another solid outing at the back

