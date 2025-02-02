How we rated the MK Dons players after the defeat to DoncasterHow we rated the MK Dons players after the defeat to Doncaster
Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the defeat to Doncaster Rovers

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 2nd Feb 2025, 08:30 BST

Mistakes would ultimately cost MK Dons at least a point against Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.

Defensive lapses would twice let Scott Lindsey’s side down as high-flying Rovers claimed a 2-1 win at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Here’s how we rated the players.

Contributed to Doncaster's opening goal when he put Sanders in trouble, but made up for it with three excellent saves in the second-half at 1-1 to keep Dons in the game

1. Tom McGill - 7

Contributed to Doncaster's opening goal when he put Sanders in trouble, but made up for it with three excellent saves in the second-half at 1-1 to keep Dons in the game | Jane Russell

Made the pass which put Williams in trouble for Doncaster's opener. Looked shaky until the break, but looked more assured in the second-half

2. Jack Sanders - 6

Made the pass which put Williams in trouble for Doncaster's opener. Looked shaky until the break, but looked more assured in the second-half | MK Dons

Defended well but ultimately gave Street too much room let him get a shot off to win the game

3. Nico Lawrence - 6

Defended well but ultimately gave Street too much room let him get a shot off to win the game | MK Dons

Like many games this season, faded in and out

4. Joe Tomlinson - 5.5

Like many games this season, faded in and out | MK Dons

