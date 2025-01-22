Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the defeat to Fleetwood Town

Goals in each half from Ryan Broom and Shaun Rooney put the hosts firmly in control on a night where Dons threatened to draw blank, only for substitute Tommi O’Reilly to score three minutes into his debut after signing on loan from Aston Villa.

The result keeps Dons 12th but they have now played the same number of games as most of the teams around them.

Here’s how we rated the players at the Highbury Stadium.

Craig MacGillivray - 6.5 Not a great deal he could have done with either goal on his first league start for Dons since New Year's Day 2024. Made two cracking first-half saves too

Sam Sherring - 5 Looked nervous on the ball and gave up a lot of chances to go forwards in favour of turning back

Luke Offord - 5.5 A fairly anonymous performance