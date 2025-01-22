It was another frustrating night for MK DonsIt was another frustrating night for MK Dons
It was another frustrating night for MK Dons | Getty Images

Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the defeat to Fleetwood Town

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 22nd Jan 2025, 10:24 BST

There was precious little to write home about as MK Dons suffered a third consecutive defeat on Tuesday night, going down 2-1 to Fleetwood Town.

Goals in each half from Ryan Broom and Shaun Rooney put the hosts firmly in control on a night where Dons threatened to draw blank, only for substitute Tommi O’Reilly to score three minutes into his debut after signing on loan from Aston Villa.

The result keeps Dons 12th but they have now played the same number of games as most of the teams around them.

Here’s how we rated the players at the Highbury Stadium.

Not a great deal he could have done with either goal on his first league start for Dons since New Year's Day 2024. Made two cracking first-half saves too

1. Craig MacGillivray - 6.5

Not a great deal he could have done with either goal on his first league start for Dons since New Year's Day 2024. Made two cracking first-half saves too | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Looked nervous on the ball and gave up a lot of chances to go forwards in favour of turning back

2. Sam Sherring - 5

Looked nervous on the ball and gave up a lot of chances to go forwards in favour of turning back | Jane Russell

Photo Sales
A fairly anonymous performance

3. Luke Offord - 5.5

A fairly anonymous performance | Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Didn't offer up much in the way of chances from open play

4. Nico Lawrence - 5.5

Didn't offer up much in the way of chances from open play | Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Player ratingsFleetwood TownShaun RooneyRyan Broom
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice