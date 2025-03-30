Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the defeat to Fleetwood Town

After leading through Danilo Orsi’s third goal for the club, Dons gifted Fleetwood an equaliser before the break before folding in the second-half, slipping to 4-1 down. Scott Hogan’s brilliant volley was a consolation at the end.
Here’s how we rated the players.
1. Connal Trueman - 5
Beaten too easily for Fleetwood's first, but was left exposed for the other three | Jane Russell
2. Jack Sanders - 6.5
Despite the scoreline, had Devonport under control for the most part, and did brilliantly to deny Louis Marsh from inside a couple of an empty net | Jane Russell
3. Luke Offord - 5
A pretty nondescript afternoon | Jane Russell
4. Laurence Maguire - 5.5
Was bailed out after a trip by his keeper, but set up Hogan's spectacular goal | Jane Russell
