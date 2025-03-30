How we rated the MK Dons players after the defeat to Fleetwood TownHow we rated the MK Dons players after the defeat to Fleetwood Town
How we rated the MK Dons players after the defeat to Fleetwood Town | Jane Russell

Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the defeat to Fleetwood Town

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 30th Mar 2025, 06:00 BST

It was a hugely disappointing afternoon for MK Dons on Saturday as they capitulated to lose 4-2 to Fleetwood Town.

After leading through Danilo Orsi’s third goal for the club, Dons gifted Fleetwood an equaliser before the break before folding in the second-half, slipping to 4-1 down. Scott Hogan’s brilliant volley was a consolation at the end.

Here’s how we rated the players.

Beaten too easily for Fleetwood's first, but was left exposed for the other three

1. Connal Trueman - 5

Beaten too easily for Fleetwood's first, but was left exposed for the other three | Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Despite the scoreline, had Devonport under control for the most part, and did brilliantly to deny Louis Marsh from inside a couple of an empty net

2. Jack Sanders - 6.5

Despite the scoreline, had Devonport under control for the most part, and did brilliantly to deny Louis Marsh from inside a couple of an empty net | Jane Russell

Photo Sales
A pretty nondescript afternoon

3. Luke Offord - 5

A pretty nondescript afternoon | Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Was bailed out after a trip by his keeper, but set up Hogan's spectacular goal

4. Laurence Maguire - 5.5

Was bailed out after a trip by his keeper, but set up Hogan's spectacular goal | Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Player ratingsFleetwood Town
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice