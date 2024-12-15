Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the defeat to Gillingham

Robbie McKenzie’s 58th minute goal for the visitors squirmed through the legs of keeper Tom McGill to secure the only goal of the game on an afternoon where, by most other metrics, Dons dominated their opponents.
Here’s how we rated the players.
1. Tom McGill - 5
His error, just moments after his only other real involvement in the game making a top-drawer save, would ultimately prove costly | Jane Russell
2. Laurence Maguire - 6
Had a pretty trouble-free afternoon, with Gillingham offering up next to nothing on the front foot for the most part | Jane Russell
3. Luke Offord - 6
Like Maguire and Lawrence, never really given much trouble | Jane Russell
4. Nico Lawrence - 6.5
Looked like he was cruising through the lower gears | Jane Russell
