How we rated the MK Dons players in the defeat to Gillingham | Jane Russell

Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the defeat to Gillingham

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 15th Dec 2024, 06:00 BST

MK Dons winning streak in League Two came to an end on Saturday as they were beaten 1-0 by Gillingham at Stadium MK.

Robbie McKenzie’s 58th minute goal for the visitors squirmed through the legs of keeper Tom McGill to secure the only goal of the game on an afternoon where, by most other metrics, Dons dominated their opponents.

Here’s how we rated the players.

His error, just moments after his only other real involvement in the game making a top-drawer save, would ultimately prove costly

1. Tom McGill - 5

His error, just moments after his only other real involvement in the game making a top-drawer save, would ultimately prove costly

Had a pretty trouble-free afternoon, with Gillingham offering up next to nothing on the front foot for the most part

2. Laurence Maguire - 6

Had a pretty trouble-free afternoon, with Gillingham offering up next to nothing on the front foot for the most part

Like Maguire and Lawrence, never really given much trouble

3. Luke Offord - 6

Like Maguire and Lawrence, never really given much trouble

Looked like he was cruising through the lower gears

4. Nico Lawrence - 6.5

Looked like he was cruising through the lower gears

