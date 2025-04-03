Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the defeat to Notts County

Despite holding the Magpies until the break, Dons’ second-half woes reared their heads again, conceding twice in the opening 10 minutes of the half to David McGoldrick and Nick Tsaroulla, before Will Jarvis’ cracker 16 minutes from time put a bow on it for the hosts at Meadow Lane.
Here’s how we rated the players.
1. How we rated the MK Dons players at Notts County
There was not a lot to be impressed by at Meadow Lane from an MK Dons perspective | Getty Images
2. Connal Trueman - 5
Beaten by two crackers he could to little about | Jane Russell
3. Laurence Maguire - 5
Looked ok in the first-half, but looked visibly dejected in the second when things went south | Jane Russell
4. Jack Sanders - 6
Did his level best to keep McGoldrick quiet for the most part, but was beaten by one moment of magic | Jane Russell
