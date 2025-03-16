How we rated the players at Vale Park after MK Dons' defeat to Port Valeplaceholder image
How we rated the players at Vale Park after MK Dons' defeat to Port Vale | Getty Images

Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the defeat to Port Vale

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 16th Mar 2025, 11:22 BST

MK Dons were unable to back up last week’s win over Morecambe as they slumped to a miserable 3-0 defeat to Port Vale on Saturday.

Going behind to Lorent Tolaj’s first-half opener, goals from Jayden Stockley and substitute Ben Garrity secured the points for promotion-chasing Vale.

Here’s how we rated the players at Vale Park.

Left exposed for two of the goals, and made one remarkable stop, clawing a header onto the bar to deny Vale another

1. Connal Trueman - 6

Left exposed for two of the goals, and made one remarkable stop, clawing a header onto the bar to deny Vale another | Jane Russell

Photo Sales
His loose touch allowed Tolaj to net the opener, and it took him a while to recover

2. Nico Lawrence - 4.5

His loose touch allowed Tolaj to net the opener, and it took him a while to recover | Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Came closest for Dons to netting, hitting the bar with a header in the first-half

3. Luke Offord - 6

Came closest for Dons to netting, hitting the bar with a header in the first-half | Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Got beaten to the ball by Stockley for Port Vale's second

4. Laurence Maguire - 5.5

Got beaten to the ball by Stockley for Port Vale's second | Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Player ratingsPort ValeJayden Stockley
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice