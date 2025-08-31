Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the defeat to Walsall

Charlie Lakins’ deflected shot at the start of the second-half proved to be the difference between the sides, with Dons turning in a poor first-half effort before forcing the issue to no avail after the break.
Here’s how we rated the players.
1 / 4
MK Dons were beaten for the first time in League Two after going down 1-0 to Walsall on Saturday.
Charlie Lakins’ deflected shot at the start of the second-half proved to be the difference between the sides, with Dons turning in a poor first-half effort before forcing the issue to no avail after the break.
Here’s how we rated the players.