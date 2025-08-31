Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the defeat to Walsall

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 31st Aug 2025, 09:00 BST

MK Dons were beaten for the first time in League Two after going down 1-0 to Walsall on Saturday.

Charlie Lakins’ deflected shot at the start of the second-half proved to be the difference between the sides, with Dons turning in a poor first-half effort before forcing the issue to no avail after the break.

Here’s how we rated the players.

MK Dons tasted defeat for the first time in League Two this season

1. How we rated the MK Dons players against Walsall

MK Dons tasted defeat for the first time in League Two this season | Jane russell

Photo Sales
Made a really big save in the first-half, and there was little he could do to prevent Lakin's deflected effort rolling into the corner. Strong control of his area as usual

2. Top Dons: Craig MacGillivray - 7.5

Made a really big save in the first-half, and there was little he could do to prevent Lakin's deflected effort rolling into the corner. Strong control of his area as usual | Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Shifted again, this time to right-back. Started a bit shakily, didn't appear on the same page as Hepburn-Murphy

3. Luke Offord - 6.5

Shifted again, this time to right-back. Started a bit shakily, didn't appear on the same page as Hepburn-Murphy | Jane Russell

Photo Sales
A hard-working home debut, limiting Walsall especially in the second-half

4. Marvin Ekpiteta - 7

A hard-working home debut, limiting Walsall especially in the second-half | Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Player ratingsWalsall
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice