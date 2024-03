MK Dons put in a significantly sub-par performance as they went down 1-0 to Grimsby Town on Tuesday night.

Justin Obikwu scored the only goal of the game for the League Two strugglers, while Dons keeper Michael Kelly gave away but then saved a penalty to keep the hosts to just a goal lead.

Dons managed just one shot on target, despite keeping the ball for 79 per cent of the match.