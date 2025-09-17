Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the dismal defeat to West Ham U21s

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 17th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST

It was a night to forget for most of the MK Dons players as they were thumped 5-1 by West Ham’s youngsters on Tuesday night.

Two goals apiece from Preston Fearon and Callum Marshall, either side of an own goal, secured the win for the young Hammers, while Aaron Collins won and scored a penalty for the hosts.

Here are our ratings after the Vertu Trophy defeat.

It was a night to forget for almost everyone on the pitch at Stadium MK

1. How we rated the MK Dons players after the defeat to West Ham U21s

Made two big stops but can't have been pleased with any of the goals he conceded

2. Connal Trueman - 4.5

Made two big stops but can't have been pleased with any of the goals he conceded | Jane Russell

A pretty forgettable night. West Ham had a lot of joy down his flank especially in the first-half, and his mistake led to the third

3. Callum Tripp - 4

A pretty forgettable night. West Ham had a lot of joy down his flank especially in the first-half, and his mistake led to the third | Jane Russell

Showed a little promise but too many heavy touches too often let West Ham in

4. Kobe Sinclair-Linton - 4.5

Showed a little promise but too many heavy touches too often let West Ham in | Jane Russell

