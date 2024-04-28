Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the dramatic draw with Sutton

MK Dons rounded out the season with a dramatic 4-4 draw with Sutton United on Saturday.
Three times they squandered a two-goal advantage, with the substitutes making a big impact on the game, coming on in the second-half.
It was a strange game at Stadium MK for the final game of the League Two season
