It was a story of two red cards at Stadium MK on Saturday as MK Dons and Doncaster Rovers shared a 1-1 drawIt was a story of two red cards at Stadium MK on Saturday as MK Dons and Doncaster Rovers shared a 1-1 draw
It was a story of two red cards at Stadium MK on Saturday as MK Dons and Doncaster Rovers shared a 1-1 draw | Jane Russell

Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the draw against Doncaster Rovers

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 22nd Sep 2024, 08:15 BST

It was a story of two red cards at Stadium MK on Saturday as MK Dons and Doncaster Rovers shared a 1-1 draw.

After Harry Clifton’s sending off inside ten minutes, Dons took control of the first-half, taking the lead through Ellis Harrison.

But early in the second-half, Harrison himself saw red with a bad challenge on Owen Bailey, opening the door for Doncaster to draw level through Tom Anderson late in the day.

Here’s how we rated the players at Stadium MK.

Beaten only by this late header, the keeper was not called on to play out to quite the same extreme level as before.

1. Tom McGill - 7

Beaten only by this late header, the keeper was not called on to play out to quite the same extreme level as before. | Jane Russell

Photo Sales
A great game for his confidence. Blocked shots, won his headers, and played a few ranging balls too.

2. Jack Tucker - 7.5

A great game for his confidence. Blocked shots, won his headers, and played a few ranging balls too. | Jane Russell

Photo Sales
A typically assured performance from the man at the centre of the defence.

3. Luke Offord - 6.5

A typically assured performance from the man at the centre of the defence. | Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Had a solid enough afternoon. Involved in a couple of attacks, even taking a shot on in the first-half

4. Laurence Maguire - 6.5

Had a solid enough afternoon. Involved in a couple of attacks, even taking a shot on in the first-half | Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Player ratingsDoncaster RoversStadium MKDoncaster