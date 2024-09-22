Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the draw against Doncaster Rovers

After Harry Clifton’s sending off inside ten minutes, Dons took control of the first-half, taking the lead through Ellis Harrison.
But early in the second-half, Harrison himself saw red with a bad challenge on Owen Bailey, opening the door for Doncaster to draw level through Tom Anderson late in the day.
1. Tom McGill - 7
Beaten only by this late header, the keeper was not called on to play out to quite the same extreme level as before. | Jane Russell
2. Jack Tucker - 7.5
A great game for his confidence. Blocked shots, won his headers, and played a few ranging balls too. | Jane Russell
3. Luke Offord - 6.5
A typically assured performance from the man at the centre of the defence. | Jane Russell
4. Laurence Maguire - 6.5
Had a solid enough afternoon. Involved in a couple of attacks, even taking a shot on in the first-half | Jane Russell
